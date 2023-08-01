Reese McGuire is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 21, when he went 0-for-1 against the Twins.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .267 with nine doubles and seven walks.

In 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this year.

McGuire has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 20.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .286 AVG .245 .298 OBP .327 .393 SLG .306 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 14/1 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings