Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez will take on Nicolas Jarry (No. 28) in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Jarry is favored (-3000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Pacheco Mendez, who is +1000.

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 96.8% chance to win.

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez Nicolas Jarry +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 20.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 79.7

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Pacheco Mendez is coming off a loss to No. 22-ranked Alex de Minaur, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

Jarry is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7 defeat to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

Pacheco Mendez has played two matches over the past year across all court types, and 14.0 games per match (14.0 in best-of-three matches).

Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, Pacheco Mendez has played 14.0 games per match (14.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 21.4% of them.

Jarry has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 53 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.7% of the games.

In 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, Jarry has averaged 24.7 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 53.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Pacheco Mendez and Jarry have not competed against each other.

