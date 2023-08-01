Sebastian Korda (No. 26 ranking) will face Alexander Shevchenko (No. 93) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Compared to the underdog Shevchenko (+275), Korda is favored (-375) to make it to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 78.9% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Alexander Shevchenko -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 60 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Korda lost 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 against Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his last match).

Shevchenko made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 96-ranked Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

Through 44 matches over the past year (across all court types), Korda has played 26.1 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

On hard courts, Korda has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 26.1 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.1% of games.

In his 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shevchenko is averaging 22.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of those games.

Shevchenko has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 48.7% of games.

Korda and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.