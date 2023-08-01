Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
Sebastian Korda (No. 26 ranking) will face Alexander Shevchenko (No. 93) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1.
Compared to the underdog Shevchenko (+275), Korda is favored (-375) to make it to the Round of 16.
Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 1
- Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Sebastian Korda
|Alexander Shevchenko
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+275
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|26.7%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|60
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40
Sebastian Korda vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights
- Korda lost 6-7, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 against Jiri Vesely in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his last match).
- Shevchenko made it to the Round of 32 by beating No. 96-ranked Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.
- Through 44 matches over the past year (across all court types), Korda has played 26.1 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.
- On hard courts, Korda has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 26.1 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.1% of games.
- In his 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Shevchenko is averaging 22.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.8% of those games.
- Shevchenko has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 48.7% of games.
- Korda and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.
