Sofia Kenin (No. 95 ranking) will take on Magdalena Frech (No. 80) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Kenin is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Frech, who is +170.

Sofia Kenin vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Magdalena Frech -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Sofia Kenin vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

Kenin was defeated 6-7, 2-6 against Elina Svitolina in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Frech advanced to the Round of 32 by taking down Clervie Ngounoue 7-6, 7-5 on Sunday.

In her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kenin has played an average of 21.1 games.

In her 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kenin has played an average of 21.4 games.

In the past year, Frech has played 52 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Frech is averaging 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Kenin and Frech have not competed against each other since 2015.

