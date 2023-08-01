On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (18-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sun have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

The Lynx have put together a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Connecticut has been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Minnesota has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

In the Sun's 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

So far this year, 14 out of the Lynx's 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

