Sun vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (18-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Lynx matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Sun vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-10.5)
|162.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|Sun (-11.5)
|162.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Sun (-11.5)
|161.5
|-800
|+500
Sun vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
- The Lynx have put together a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Connecticut has been favored by 10.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Minnesota has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).
- In the Sun's 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- So far this year, 14 out of the Lynx's 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
