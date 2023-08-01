The Connecticut Sun (18-7) host the Minnesota Lynx (13-13) one game after DeWanna Bonner went off for 31 points in the Sun's 87-83 loss to the Lynx. This contest airs on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-12.7)

Connecticut (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Connecticut is 13-11-0 this year.

Out of 24 Connecticut's games so far this year, 15 have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are putting up 84 points per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well defensively, giving up only 78.9 points per game (second-best).

Connecticut is pulling down 33.9 boards per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34.9 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

In terms of turnovers, everything is clicking for the Sun, who are averaging 12.2 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Sun are draining 7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league). They have a 35.6% shooting percentage (fifth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Sun have been getting things done when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.6) and best in three-point percentage allowed (31.3%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Connecticut has taken 71.2% two-pointers (accounting for 76.9% of the team's buckets) and 28.8% from beyond the arc (23.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.