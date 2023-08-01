Dennis Novak (No. 166) will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 117) in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open on Tuesday, August 1.

Seyboth Wild carries -185 odds to take home a win against Novak (+140).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Dennis Novak Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Dennis Novak Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Seyboth Wild has a 64.9% chance to win.

Thiago Seyboth Wild Dennis Novak -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Dennis Novak Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open on July 25, 2023 (his last match), Seyboth Wild was dropped by Jozef Kovalik 6-7, 4-6.

Novak came out on top 6-4, 6-3 against Thiago Monteiro in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Seyboth Wild has played 29.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Seyboth Wild has played 13 matches over the past year, totaling 28.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.6% of games.

Novak is averaging 26.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 11 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.3% of those games.

In three matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Novak has averaged 28.3 games per match (28.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 51.8% of the games.

Seyboth Wild and Novak have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.