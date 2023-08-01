In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 89-ranked Clara Tauson versus No. 81 Xiyu Wang.

Tauson carries -125 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Wang (+100).

Xiyu Wang vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 55.6% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Clara Tauson +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Xiyu Wang vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open on July 25, 2023 (her last match), Wang lost to Lin Zhu 4-6, 2-6.

Tauson last played on July 26, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open and was defeated 4-6, 0-6 by No. 65-ranked Tatjana Maria.

In her 46 matches over the past year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 23.5 games.

Through 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, Wang has played 23.6 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

In the past 12 months, Tauson has played 22 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.8% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Tauson has played 13 matches and averaged 18.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Wang and Tauson have not competed against each other since 2015.

