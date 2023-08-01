In the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 38-ranked Lin Zhu against No. 93 Yanina Wickmayer.

Wickmayer is getting -120 odds to earn a win against Zhu (-110).

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 54.5% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Lin Zhu -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

Wickmayer was defeated 1-6, 6-7 against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Poland Open (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Zhu lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Laura Siegemund.

Wickmayer has played 21.1 games per match in her 15 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Wickmayer has played 20.0 games per match in her nine matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Zhu has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.3% of the games.

Zhu has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 50.9% of games.

Wickmayer and Zhu have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Wickmayer claimed victory in that match 6-4, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Wickmayer has taken two against Zhu (100.0%), while Zhu has clinched zero.

Wickmayer and Zhu have matched up for 18 total games, and Wickmayer has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Wickmayer and Zhu, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

