Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) matching up with the New York Yankees (55-51) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (11-6, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75 ERA).

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This season, New York has come away with a win 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (458 total runs).

The Yankees have the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

