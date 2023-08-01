Carlos Rodon will be starting for the New York Yankees when they take on Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 146 home runs.

New York ranks 19th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 458 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.243 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Rodon (1-3) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

Rodon has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez

