After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Bryce Miller

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .157 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Chang has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (32.3%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 31 games so far this year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .182 AVG .133 .250 OBP .152 .409 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings