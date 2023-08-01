In the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, Max Purcell (ranked No. 78) takes on Zachary Svajda (No. 233).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Purcell is the favorite (-140) against Svajda (+110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zachary Svajda vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 1

Tuesday, August 1 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zachary Svajda vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 58.3% chance to win.

Zachary Svajda Max Purcell +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zachary Svajda vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the Citi Open, Svajda advanced past Brandon Holt via walkover.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open, Purcell was defeated 3-6, 6-7 versus Brandon Nakashima.

In his 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Svajda has played an average of 22.9 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 14 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Svajda has played an average of 22.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell has averaged 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.4% of the games.

Purcell has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set while winning 51.2% of games.

This is the first time that Svajda and Purcell have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.