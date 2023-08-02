Aaron Judge -- with a slugging percentage of .938 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks while batting .296.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (30.2%), leaving the park in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven home a run in 23 games this season (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 24.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 53 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .236 AVG .375 .357 OBP .495 .491 SLG .913 11 XBH 19 8 HR 12 18 RBI 24 40/21 K/BB 25/20 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings