In the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 54-ranked Pedro Cachin against No. 82 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas (+120), Cachin is favored (-155) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pedro Cachin has a 60.8% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Pedro Cachin +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +600 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

By beating No. 77-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas 6-1, 7-5 on Monday, Ramos-Vinolas reached the Round of 16.

Cachin last played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open and was defeated 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 by No. 39-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Ramos-Vinolas has played 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches).

Ramos-Vinolas has played 25 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.4 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Cachin has played 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.2% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In 24 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Cachin has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.5% of the games.

In the lone match between Ramos-Vinolas and Cachin dating back to 2015, in the Swiss Open Gstaad finals, Cachin was victorious 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Cachin has taken two against Ramos-Vinolas (66.7%), while Ramos-Vinolas has captured one.

Cachin has the advantage in 27 total games against Ramos-Vinolas, capturing 16 of them.

Ramos-Vinolas and Cachin have squared off one time, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

