On Wednesday, Cameron Norrie (No. 13 in the world) meets Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 129) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

Norrie carries -450 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals versus Kovacevic (+320).

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.

Aleksandar Kovacevic Cameron Norrie +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +400 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kovacevic eliminated No. 403-ranked Omni Kumar, 6-2, 7-5.

Norrie is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 defeat to No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

In his 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.2 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.6 games (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Norrie has competed in 64 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.2% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Norrie has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 54.6% of those games.

Kovacevic and Norrie have not matched up against each other since 2015.

