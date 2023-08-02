Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mifel Open
On Wednesday, Cameron Norrie (No. 13 in the world) meets Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 129) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.
Norrie carries -450 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals versus Kovacevic (+320).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie Match Information
- Tournament: The Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Cabo Sports Complex
- Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Aleksandar Kovacevic
|Cameron Norrie
|+320
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|23.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|38.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Cameron Norrie Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kovacevic eliminated No. 403-ranked Omni Kumar, 6-2, 7-5.
- Norrie is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 defeat to No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.
- In his 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.2 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.6 games (25.6 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Norrie has competed in 64 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.2% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.
- Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Norrie has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 54.6% of those games.
- Kovacevic and Norrie have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.