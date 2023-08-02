On Wednesday, Alex de Minaur (No. 19 in the world) meets Thiago Agustin Tirante (No. 136) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

With -1200 odds, de Minaur is favored over Tirante (+625) for this matchup.

Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 92.3% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Thiago Agustin Tirante -1200 Odds to Win Match +625 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Trends and Insights

de Minaur defeated Skander Mansouri 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Tirante came out on top 7-6, 6-2 versus Gonzalo Lama in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court types), de Minaur has played 23.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.3% of them.

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, de Minaur has played 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.

Tirante has averaged 22.0 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of the games.

In four matches on hard courts in the past year, Tirante has averaged 18.8 games per match (18.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.3% of those games.

This is the first time that de Minaur and Tirante have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

