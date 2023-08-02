Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mifel Open
On Wednesday, Alex de Minaur (No. 19 in the world) meets Thiago Agustin Tirante (No. 136) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.
With -1200 odds, de Minaur is favored over Tirante (+625) for this matchup.
Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Match Information
- Tournament: The Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Cabo Sports Complex
- Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 92.3% chance to win.
|Alex de Minaur
|Thiago Agustin Tirante
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+625
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.8%
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|63.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.8
Alex de Minaur vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Trends and Insights
- de Minaur defeated Skander Mansouri 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Tirante came out on top 7-6, 6-2 versus Gonzalo Lama in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court types), de Minaur has played 23.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.3% of them.
- Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, de Minaur has played 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.5% of them.
- Tirante has averaged 22.0 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of the games.
- In four matches on hard courts in the past year, Tirante has averaged 18.8 games per match (18.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.3% of those games.
- This is the first time that de Minaur and Tirante have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
