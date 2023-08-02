On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .271.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 77th in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer during his last games.

In 69.1% of his games this season (65 of 94), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 29 games this season (30.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .311 AVG .230 .384 OBP .302 .508 SLG .344 26 XBH 13 5 HR 3 22 RBI 19 29/19 K/BB 32/18 2 SB 2

