No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech will face No. 50 Yannick Hanfmann in the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2.

In this Round of 16 match, Hanfmann is favored (-160) versus Rinderknech (+125) .

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 61.5% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Yannick Hanfmann +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +800 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 46.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.4

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

By beating No. 106-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday, Rinderknech reached the Round of 16.

Hanfmann last played on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open and was defeated 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 by No. 79-ranked Zhizhen Zhang.

Rinderknech has played 25.1 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has played an average of 25.9 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann is averaging 23.7 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.7% of those games.

Hanfmann has averaged 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 40 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Rinderknech and Hanfmann have split 1-1. Hanfmann claimed their last battle on July 16, 2021, winning 6-4, 6-3.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Rinderknech and Hanfmann, each taking two sets against the other.

In 40 total games played against the other, Rinderknech and Hanfmann have each captured 20.

In two matches between Rinderknech and Hanfmann, they have played 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

