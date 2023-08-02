Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
On Wednesday, Belinda Bencic (No. 15 in the world) takes on Lauren Davis (No. 54) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.
Bencic is the favorite (-300) in this match, compared to the underdog Davis, who is +225.
Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Belinda Bencic
|Lauren Davis
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+225
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|30.8%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|58
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42
Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights
- Bencic advanced past Anastasia Potapova 6-5 (retired) in the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Davis beat No. 40-ranked Sloane Stephens, winning 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.
- Bencic has played 21.5 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Bencic has played 20.9 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Davis has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 51.3% of those games.
- Davis is averaging 21.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- On February 8, 2021, Bencic and Davis matched up in the Australian Open Round of 128. Bencic took home the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
- In terms of sets, Bencic has won two versus Davis (66.7%), while Davis has clinched one.
- Bencic has taken down Davis in 16 of 26 total games between them, good for a 61.5% win rate.
- Bencic and Davis have played one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
