On Wednesday, Belinda Bencic (No. 15 in the world) takes on Lauren Davis (No. 54) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

Bencic is the favorite (-300) in this match, compared to the underdog Davis, who is +225.

Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 75.0% chance to win.

Belinda Bencic Lauren Davis -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Belinda Bencic vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

Bencic advanced past Anastasia Potapova 6-5 (retired) in the Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Davis beat No. 40-ranked Sloane Stephens, winning 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.

Bencic has played 21.5 games per match in her 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Bencic has played 20.9 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Davis has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 51.3% of those games.

Davis is averaging 21.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On February 8, 2021, Bencic and Davis matched up in the Australian Open Round of 128. Bencic took home the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Bencic has won two versus Davis (66.7%), while Davis has clinched one.

Bencic has taken down Davis in 16 of 26 total games between them, good for a 61.5% win rate.

Bencic and Davis have played one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

