Jason Jung (No. 276) will face Borna Coric (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open on Wednesday, August 2.

Against the underdog Jung (+400), Coric is the favorite (-650) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has an 86.7% chance to win.

Borna Coric Jason Jung -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 62.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (his last match), Coric was defeated by Guido Pella 3-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6.

Jung reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 377-ranked Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Coric has played 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.

Coric has played 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Jung has averaged 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 46.6% of the games.

Jung is averaging 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in three matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Coric and Jung have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.