Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mifel Open
Jason Jung (No. 276) will face Borna Coric (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open on Wednesday, August 2.
Against the underdog Jung (+400), Coric is the favorite (-650) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung Match Information
- Tournament: The Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Cabo Sports Complex
- Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Borna Coric
|Jason Jung
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+750
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|62.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.9
Borna Coric vs. Jason Jung Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (his last match), Coric was defeated by Guido Pella 3-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6.
- Jung reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 377-ranked Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.
- Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Coric has played 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.4% of them.
- Coric has played 24.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Jung has averaged 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 46.6% of the games.
- Jung is averaging 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in three matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Coric and Jung have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
