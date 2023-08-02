In the Mifel Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 115-ranked Borna Gojo faces No. 101 Cristian Garin.

Compared to the underdog Gojo (+110), Garin is the favorite (-140) to make it to the Round of 16.

Borna Gojo vs. Cristian Garin Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Borna Gojo vs. Cristian Garin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cristian Garin has a 58.3% chance to win.

Borna Gojo Cristian Garin +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Borna Gojo vs. Cristian Garin Trends and Insights

Gojo most recently competed on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 5-7, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 170-ranked Maximilian Marterer .

Garin most recently played on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open and was taken down 6-1, 2-6, 2-6 by No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud.

Gojo has played 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.0 games per match (26.4 in best-of-three matches).

Gojo has played 27.7 games per match (27.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Garin has played 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.7% of the games. He averages 23.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Garin has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.9 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 49.9% of games.

Gojo and Garin have not competed against each other since 2015.

