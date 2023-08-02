On Wednesday, Borna Gojo (No. 115 in the world) faces Ilya Ivashka (No. 113) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

Compared to the underdog Ivashka (-110), Gojo is the favorite (-115) to get to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Gojo has a 53.5% chance to win.

Borna Gojo Ilya Ivashka -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka Trends and Insights

Gojo defeated Cristian Garin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Ivashka took home the win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 against Beibit Zhukayev in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Gojo has played 26.9 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.

Gojo has played 27.4 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Ivashka is averaging 26.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.3% of those games.

Ivashka is averaging 27.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Gojo and Ivashka have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.