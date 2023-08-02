Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mifel Open
On Wednesday, Borna Gojo (No. 115 in the world) faces Ilya Ivashka (No. 113) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.
Compared to the underdog Ivashka (-110), Gojo is the favorite (-115) to get to the quarterfinals.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka Match Information
- Tournament: The Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Cabo Sports Complex
- Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Gojo has a 53.5% chance to win.
|Borna Gojo
|Ilya Ivashka
|-115
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|53.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|51
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Borna Gojo vs. Ilya Ivashka Trends and Insights
- Gojo defeated Cristian Garin 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- Ivashka took home the win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 against Beibit Zhukayev in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Gojo has played 26.9 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.
- Gojo has played 27.4 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In his 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Ivashka is averaging 26.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.3% of those games.
- Ivashka is averaging 27.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Gojo and Ivashka have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.