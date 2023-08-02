Brandon Nakashima (No. 70 ranking) will take on Andy Murray (No. 44) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2.

Compared to the underdog Nakashima (-105), Murray is favored (-120) to get to the Round of 16.

Brandon Nakashima vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 54.5% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Andy Murray -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Brandon Nakashima vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Nakashima took down Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 7-6.

Murray most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nakashima has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Nakashima has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Murray is averaging 29.3 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.9% of those games.

Murray has averaged 29.8 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.5% of those games.

Nakashima and Murray have met once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Surbiton, Great Britain Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Murray won that matchup 6-4, 7-6.

Murray and Nakashima have matched up in two total sets, with Murray winning two of them and Nakashima zero.

Murray and Nakashima have matched up for 23 total games, and Murray has won more often, capturing 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Nakashima and Murray are averaging 23 games and two sets.

