Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mariners - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Arroyo (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has 16 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .245.
- In 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%) Arroyo has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.2%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arroyo has an RBI in 16 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.221
|.316
|OBP
|.234
|.443
|SLG
|.317
|11
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|20/5
|K/BB
|25/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th.
