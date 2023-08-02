No. 29-ranked Christopher Eubanks will take on No. 161 Sho Shimabukuro in the Citi Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, August 2.

Eubanks is getting -350 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Shimabukuro (+240).

Christopher Eubanks vs. Sho Shimabukuro Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Christopher Eubanks vs. Sho Shimabukuro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 77.8% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Sho Shimabukuro -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament - 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Christopher Eubanks vs. Sho Shimabukuro Trends and Insights

Eubanks is coming off a defeat to No. 82-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 4-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the Truist Atlanta Open.

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Shimabukuro beat No. 186-ranked Lloyd Harris, winning 6-4, 6-3.

In his 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 28.8 games (25.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Eubanks has played an average of 27.2 games (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

Shimabukuro is averaging 25.4 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 13 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.9% of those games.

Shimabukuro is averaging 24.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in nine matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the only match between Eubanks and Shimabukuro dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Salinas, Ecuador Men Singles 2022 Round of 32, Eubanks came out on top 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Eubanks and Shimabukuro have matched up in three sets against each other, with Eubanks winning two of them.

Eubanks and Shimabukuro have matched up for 30 total games, and Eubanks has won more often, claiming 18 of them.

In their one match against each other, Eubanks and Shimabukuro are averaging 30 games and three sets.

