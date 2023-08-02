On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 43 of 77 games this year (55.8%), including multiple hits 13 times (16.9%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 19.5% of his games this season (15 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33 games this season (42.9%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .296 AVG .203 .350 OBP .258 .480 SLG .325 13 XBH 13 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 41/8 K/BB 51/8 3 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings