No. 76-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan will meet No. 51 Daniel Altmaier in the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2.

Compared to the underdog Galan (+140), Altmaier is favored (-185) to get to the quarterfinals.

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Altmaier has a 64.9% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Daniel Altmaier +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Galan defeated Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-2.

Altmaier reached the Round of 16 by beating No. 88-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Galan has played 26.0 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.9% of them.

In his 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Galan has played an average of 24.9 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Altmaier has played 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.3 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.5% of those games.

Altmaier has averaged 24.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 20 matches on clay courts in the past year.

In head-to-head meetings, Altmaier has recorded three wins, while Galan has one. In their most recent meeting on April 16, 2023, Altmaier was victorious 7-6, 6-1.

Altmaier has clinched seven sets versus Galan (good for a 63.6% win rate), compared to Galan's four.

Altmaier and Galan have matched up in 113 total games, with Altmaier taking 60 and Galan claiming 53.

In four matches between Galan and Altmaier, they have played 28.3 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.

