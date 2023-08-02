DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .232 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this year (25.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.6%).
- He has scored in 30 of 91 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.246
|AVG
|.217
|.330
|OBP
|.281
|.419
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|43/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6).
