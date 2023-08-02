In the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open on Wednesday, James Duckworth (ranked No. 123) meets Dominik Koepfer (No. 84).

Koepfer carries -165 odds to secure a win against Duckworth (+130).

Dominik Koepfer vs. James Duckworth Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Dominik Koepfer vs. James Duckworth Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominik Koepfer has a 62.3% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer James Duckworth -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Dominik Koepfer vs. James Duckworth Trends and Insights

Koepfer is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 121-ranked Tomas Barrios Vera in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Duckworth won 6-3, 6-0 versus Otto Virtanen in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Koepfer has played 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches).

Koepfer has played 26.2 games per match (26.2 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches on hard courts over the past year.

Duckworth has played 21 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.7 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Duckworth has played 16 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On July 26, 2022, Koepfer and Duckworth played in the Truist Atlanta Open Round of 32. Duckworth took home the win 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Duckworth has taken two, while Koepfer has claimed one.

Duckworth has the edge in 29 total games against Koepfer, taking 18 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Koepfer and Duckworth are averaging 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

