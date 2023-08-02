No. 27-ranked Elina Svitolina will take on No. 11 Daria Kasatkina in the Citi Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, August 2.

In this Round of 16 matchup versus Kasatkina (+100), Svitolina is favored with -125 odds.

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 55.6% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Daria Kasatkina -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Kasatkina Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-4 on Monday, Svitolina advanced to the Round of 16.

Kasatkina will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 20 matches over the past year across all court types, Svitolina has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her 58 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Kasatkina is averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 55.5% of those games.

In 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, Kasatkina has averaged 20.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 54.0% of those games.

Each time Svitolina and Kasatkina have played dating back to 2015 (two matches), Svitolina has taken home the win. The most recent meeting was a 6-4, 7-6 victory in the Round of 16 of the French Open.

Svitolina and Kasatkina have competed in four sets against each other, with Svitolina claiming four of them.

Svitolina has captured 25 games (61.0% win rate) versus Kasatkina, who has secured 16 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Svitolina and Kasatkina have averaged 20.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

