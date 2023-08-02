Felipe Alves (No. 177 ranking) will face Tommy Paul (No. 14) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open on Wednesday, August 2.

With -1000 odds, Paul is the favorite against Alves (+575) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Felipe Alves vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Felipe Alves vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 90.9% chance to win.

Felipe Alves Tommy Paul +575 Odds to Win Match -1000 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +600 14.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 37.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Felipe Alves vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Alves took down No. 122-ranked Alejandro Tabilo, 6-2, 6-4.

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Hall of Fame Open, Paul was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 versus John Isner.

Through 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alves has played 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.

Through one match over the past 12 months on hard courts, Alves has played 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.

In the past year, Paul has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 26.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Paul is averaging 26.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Alves and Paul have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.