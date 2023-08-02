In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Gael Monfils (ranked No. 323) faces Alexander Bublik (No. 25).

Against the underdog Monfils (+120), Bublik is the favorite (-155) to advance to the Round of 16.

Gael Monfils vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 60.8% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Alexander Bublik +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Gael Monfils vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights

By beating Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3, 6-4 on Monday, Monfils advanced to the Round of 32.

Bublik is coming off a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 loss to No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 at the Wimbledon.

Through 10 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Monfils has played 21.2 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.2% of them.

Monfils has played six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.9% of those games.

Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Bublik has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 48.9% of those games.

Monfils and Bublik each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on January 19, 2022, with Monfils coming out on a top 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.

Monfils has claimed four sets against Bublik (good for a 57.1% win rate), compared to Bublik's three.

Monfils has taken down Bublik in 36 of 63 total games between them, good for a 57.1% win rate.

In their two matches against each other, Monfils and Bublik are averaging 31.5 games and 3.5 sets.

