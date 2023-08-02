The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .197 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

In 54.4% of his 57 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 13 games this year (22.8%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In 36.8% of his games this season, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .179 AVG .216 .254 OBP .292 .368 SLG .500 8 XBH 13 6 HR 8 16 RBI 19 29/10 K/BB 27/10 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings