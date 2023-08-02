In a match slated for Wednesday, Nicolas Jarry (No. 28 in rankings) will take on Gijs Brouwer (No. 144) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.

Jarry has -375 odds to claim a win versus Brouwer (+270).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 78.9% chance to win.

Gijs Brouwer Nicolas Jarry +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +900 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 41.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Brouwer took down Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Jarry was victorious 6-3, 6-1 versus Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Brouwer has played 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Brouwer has played 22.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.

Jarry has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.7% of those games.

Jarry has averaged 24.7 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Brouwer and Jarry have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.