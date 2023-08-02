Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Mifel Open
In a match slated for Wednesday, Nicolas Jarry (No. 28 in rankings) will take on Gijs Brouwer (No. 144) in the Round of 16 of the Mifel Open.
Jarry has -375 odds to claim a win versus Brouwer (+270).
Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information
- Tournament: The Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Cabo Sports Complex
- Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Gijs Brouwer
|Nicolas Jarry
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|41.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.5
Gijs Brouwer vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights
- Brouwer took down Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Jarry was victorious 6-3, 6-1 versus Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Brouwer has played 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Brouwer has played 22.5 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.8% of them.
- Jarry has played 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.7% of those games.
- Jarry has averaged 24.7 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.6% of those games.
- This is the first time that Brouwer and Jarry have matched up in the last five years.
