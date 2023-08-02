Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .423.
- In 71.4% of his 105 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 105), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven home a run in 29 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (46 of 105), with two or more runs 10 times (9.5%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|46
|.242
|AVG
|.270
|.318
|OBP
|.319
|.431
|SLG
|.413
|18
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/24
|K/BB
|28/15
|6
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (11-1) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks fifth, 1.180 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
