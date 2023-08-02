In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Gregoire Barrere (ranked No. 59) takes on Daniel Evans (No. 30).

In the Round of 32, Barrere is the favorite against Evans, with -120 odds against the underdog's -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Gregoire Barrere vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Gregoire Barrere vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 54.5% chance to win.

Gregoire Barrere Daniel Evans -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Gregoire Barrere vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Barrere beat Shintaro Mochizuki 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

In the Truist Atlanta Open (his last tournament), Evans was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 88-ranked Dominik Koepfer, 6-2, 6-7, 4-6.

Barrere has played 25.7 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Barrere has played an average of 24.3 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 48 matches in the past year across all court types, Evans is averaging 24.5 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Evans has played 35 matches and averaged 24.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Barrere and Evans have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.