Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Hailey Baptiste (ranked No. 204) meets Cori Gauff (No. 7).
With -800 odds, Gauff is the favorite against Baptiste (+500) for this matchup.
Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 88.9% chance to win.
|Hailey Baptiste
|Cori Gauff
|+500
|Odds to Win Match
|-800
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|88.9%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|31.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|68.2
Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights
- Baptiste is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 victory over No. 23-ranked Karolina Pliskova in Tuesday's Round of 32.
- Gauff is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 128-ranked Sofia Kenin in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- Baptiste has played 18.7 games per match in her 10 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Baptiste has played 19.0 games per match in her five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In her 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gauff is averaging 19.8 games per match while winning 55.9% of those games.
- Gauff has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 56.5% of games.
- Baptiste and Gauff have not competed against each other since 2015.
