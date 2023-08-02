In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Hailey Baptiste (ranked No. 204) meets Cori Gauff (No. 7).

With -800 odds, Gauff is the favorite against Baptiste (+500) for this matchup.

Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 88.9% chance to win.

Hailey Baptiste Cori Gauff +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 31.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.2

Hailey Baptiste vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Baptiste is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 victory over No. 23-ranked Karolina Pliskova in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Gauff is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 128-ranked Sofia Kenin in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

Baptiste has played 18.7 games per match in her 10 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Baptiste has played 19.0 games per match in her five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Gauff is averaging 19.8 games per match while winning 55.9% of those games.

Gauff has played 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 56.5% of games.

Baptiste and Gauff have not competed against each other since 2015.

