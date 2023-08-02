Harrison Bader and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .260 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 19 games this year (33.3%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .259 AVG .261 .294 OBP .277 .438 SLG .409 11 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 20/4 K/BB 14/2 6 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings