Jennifer Brady will face Madison Keys (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, August 2.

Keys is getting -250 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Brady (+190).

Jennifer Brady vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Jennifer Brady vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jennifer Brady Madison Keys +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +650 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Jennifer Brady vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

Brady took down Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Keys beat No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng, winning 7-5, 6-1.

Brady has played one match over the past year across all court surfaces, and 15.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Brady has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 15.0 games per match while winning 80.0% of games.

In the past year, Keys has competed in 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.1% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Keys is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On October 2, 2019, Brady and Keys met in the China Open Round of 32. Brady took home the victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Brady has claimed two sets versus Keys (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Keys' one.

In 28 total games played against the other, Brady and Keys have each captured 14.

Brady and Keys have squared off one time, averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

