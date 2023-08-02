In a match slated for Wednesday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 27 in rankings) will meet Jordan Thompson (No. 71) in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.

With -150 odds, Thompson is the favorite against Mannarino (+115) for this matchup.

Jordan Thompson vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Jordan Thompson vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 60.0% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Adrian Mannarino -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Jordan Thompson vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Thompson beat Kevin Anderson, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

On July 23, 2023, Mannarino won his last match, 6-2, 6-4, over Alex Michelsen in the finals of the Hall of Fame Open.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Thompson has played 25.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Thompson has played an average of 24.6 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 59 matches in the past year across all court types, Mannarino is averaging 24.3 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

Mannarino has averaged 24.7 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.7% of those games.

In four head-to-head matches, Thompson and Mannarino have split 2-2. Mannarino took their last battle on July 20, 2023, winning 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly matched between Thompson and Mannarino, each taking five sets against the other.

Mannarino and Thompson have matched up in 99 total games, with Mannarino taking 52 and Thompson claiming 47.

In four head-to-head matches, Thompson and Mannarino are averaging 24.8 games and 2.5 sets per match.

