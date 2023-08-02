In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Kateryna Baindl (No. 98 in rankings) will face Jule Niemeier (No. 101) in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

Niemeier has -175 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Baindl (+135).

Jule Niemeier vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Jule Niemeier vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jule Niemeier has a 63.6% chance to win.

Jule Niemeier Kateryna Baindl -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Jule Niemeier vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Niemeier advanced past No. 134-ranked Heather Watson, 6-2, 6-3.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Baindl beat No. 149-ranked Dayana Yastremska, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Niemeier has played 34 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Niemeier has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.6 games per match while winning 46.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Baindl has played 24 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.0% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Baindl has played 11 matches and averaged 25.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Niemeier and Baindl have not competed against each other.

