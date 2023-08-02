In the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere meets No. 117 Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Djere has -140 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals over Seyboth Wild (+110).

Laslo Djere vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Laslo Djere vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 58.3% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Thiago Seyboth Wild -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Laslo Djere vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Trends and Insights

By beating No. 74-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-4, 7-6 on Tuesday, Djere reached the Round of 16.

Seyboth Wild will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 166-ranked Dennis Novak in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Djere has played 59 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Djere has played 23 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

Seyboth Wild has played 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 29.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.2% of those games.

On clay, Seyboth Wild has played 13 matches and averaged 28.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Djere has put up a 2-0 record against Seyboth Wild. Their last match was a 6-4, 6-3 win for Djere in the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on July 20, 2021.

In four total sets against each other, Djere has clinched four, while Seyboth Wild has claimed zero.

Djere has the advantage in 39 total games versus Seyboth Wild, taking 25 of them.

Djere and Seyboth Wild have played two times, averaging 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

