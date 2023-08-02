Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Citi Open
In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Sorana Cirstea (ranked No. 32) takes on Liudmila Samsonova (No. 18).
Samsonova has -165 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Cirstea (+130).
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information
- Tournament: The Citi Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, August 2
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Sorana Cirstea
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|54.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.4
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 49-ranked Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-3 on Monday, Samsonova reached the Round of 16.
- Cirstea will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 36-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- In her 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Samsonova has played an average of 21.2 games.
- Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Samsonova has played 20.8 games per match and won 57.7% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Cirstea has played 38 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.5% of the games. She averages 23.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Cirstea has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Samsonova and Cirstea have not matched up on the court.
