In the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Sorana Cirstea (ranked No. 32) takes on Liudmila Samsonova (No. 18).

Samsonova has -165 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Cirstea (+130).

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 62.3% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Sorana Cirstea -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

By beating No. 49-ranked Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-3 on Monday, Samsonova reached the Round of 16.

Cirstea will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 36-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Samsonova has played an average of 21.2 games.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Samsonova has played 20.8 games per match and won 57.7% of them.

In the past 12 months, Cirstea has played 38 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.5% of the games. She averages 23.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Cirstea has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Samsonova and Cirstea have not matched up on the court.

