In the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Wednesday, Viktoria Kuzmova (ranked No. 117) takes on Nao Hibino (No. 136).

Kuzmova carries -175 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Hibino (+135).

Nao Hibino vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The Livesport Prague Open 2021

The Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Nao Hibino vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Viktoria Kuzmova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Nao Hibino Viktoria Kuzmova +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Nao Hibino vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

Hibino defeated Sara Errani 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Kuzmova reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 73-ranked Xinyu Wang 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

Hibino has played 40 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Hibino has played 29 matches over the past year, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 52.7% of games.

Kuzmova has averaged 20.8 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.6% of the games.

Kuzmova is averaging 20.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Hibino and Kuzmova have not matched up against each other since 2015.

