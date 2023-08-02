In the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on Wednesday, Radu Albot (ranked No. 97) faces Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 45).

Wolf carries -375 odds to secure a win against Albot (+275).

Radu Albot vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Radu Albot vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 78.9% chance to win.

Radu Albot Jeffrey John Wolf +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 40.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.3

Radu Albot vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Albot took down Marcos Giron 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Wolf last played on July 29, 2023 in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 3-6, 5-7 by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Albot has played 23.6 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.8% of them.

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Albot has played 23.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.7% of them.

Wolf has averaged 24.4 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 60 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.4% of the games.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 42 matches and averaged 24.8 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Albot and Wolf have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Dallas Open Round of 16. Wolf claimed victory in that match 6-3, 7-6.

Wolf and Albot have faced off in two sets against on another, with Wolf taking two of them.

Wolf has beaten Albot in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% win rate.

Wolf and Albot have matched up one time, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

