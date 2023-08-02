J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston is 21-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 53 of 105 chances this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-23 27-27 21-17 36-32 40-37 17-12

