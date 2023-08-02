Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 102 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .262/.329/.513 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (9-5) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.059 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 30th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 109 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .251/.314/.421 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 63 walks and 36 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .263/.375/.408 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

