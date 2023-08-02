In the Round of 16 of the Generali Open on Wednesday, Roberto Carballes Baena (ranked No. 64) takes on Sebastian Baez (No. 72).

Compared to the underdog Carballes Baena (+125), Baez is favored (-160) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sebastian Baez vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Baez vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 61.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Roberto Carballes Baena -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Sebastian Baez vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

Baez is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 147-ranked Hamad Medjedovic in Monday's Round of 32.

Carballes Baena will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 199-ranked Guido Pella in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Baez has played 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Baez has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Carballes Baena has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 25 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Baez and Carballes Baena have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

