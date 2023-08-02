In the Round of 16 of the Generali Open on Wednesday, Roberto Carballes Baena (ranked No. 64) takes on Sebastian Baez (No. 72).

Compared to the underdog Carballes Baena (+125), Baez is favored (-160) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sebastian Baez vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Match Information

  • Tournament: The Generali Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, August 2
  • Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
  • Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Baez vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has a 61.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Roberto Carballes Baena
-160 Odds to Win Match +125
+550 Odds to Win Tournament +1400
61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4%
15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7%
53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Sebastian Baez vs. Roberto Carballes Baena Trends and Insights

  • Baez is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 147-ranked Hamad Medjedovic in Monday's Round of 32.
  • Carballes Baena will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 199-ranked Guido Pella in the Round of 32 on Monday.
  • Baez has played 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • On clay, Baez has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 24.2 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.
  • Carballes Baena has averaged 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.4% of the games.
  • Carballes Baena has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 25 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.
  • This is the first time that Baez and Carballes Baena have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

