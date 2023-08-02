In the Generali Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 61-ranked Sebastian Ofner faces No. 120 Alex Molcan.

Ofner is favored (-135) in this match, compared to the underdog Molcan, who is +105.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: The Generali Open

The Generali Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 2 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 57.4% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Alex Molcan -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Sebastian Ofner vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

Ofner is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 90-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Molcan eliminated Luca van Assche 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ofner has played 25.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.

In his 21 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ofner has played an average of 25.3 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Molcan is averaging 24.3 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.7% of those games.

In 15 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Molcan has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 48.8% of the games.

Ofner and Molcan have met one time dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Rome 1, Italy Men Singles Round of 32. Ofner was victorious in that match 6-7, 6-0, 6-3.

In three total sets against each other, Ofner has clinched two, while Molcan has claimed one.

Ofner and Molcan have squared off in 28 total games, and Ofner has won more often, securing 18 of them.

In one match between Ofner and Molcan, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

